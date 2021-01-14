Watch: Memphis/Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force gives Thursday update

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis/Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force is set to provide an update on the coronavirus and their response to the outbreak at noon.

The event will be streamed on WREG.com.

Vaccinations

The Shelby County Health Department is still vaccinating those in the 1a1 category, which includes healthcare workers, those in long-term care facilities and those over 75 years of age, at the Pipkin Building.

Vaccinations are being given to the priority group by appointment only and all appointment slots have been filled for January, the health department said.

Health officials will announce when more vaccine and slots become available.

Health Directive 16

Health Directive 16 remains in effect until January 22. Health officials said they are continuing to watch the numbers up until that time to determine what course of action to take.

They noted that while the numbers from the post-holiday surge have stabilized, they are still higher than health officials would like. With that in mind, they could extend the order or make minor adjustments to it.

Latest data:

The Shelby County Health Department reported 76,043 total cases and 548 new cases Thursday morning. Previous numbers for the week were 508, 691, 639 and 479.

There have been 1,093 deaths. The health department says 31 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The deaths account for 1.4% of all cases in Shelby County.

The number of cases considered recovered is 67,946, or 89.4%. There are 7,004 known active cases, which accounts for 9.2%.

Usage of local Acute Care and ICU beds was 92% and 95% respectively as of January 13. There are 535 COVID patients in the hospital.

There is also concern regarding hospital staffing especially with hospitals having medical staff in isolation and quarantine.

On January 5, the Shelby County Health Department also released statistics concerning the leading cause of death in the county. In 2019, heart disease came in as number one with more than 2,000 deaths attributed to the condition followed by cancer with 1,600.

As of this time, COVID will claim the number three spot. By comparison, influenza was number 10 in 2019 with 173 deaths. According to those statistics, covid has proven to be five times deadlier than flu in Shelby County.