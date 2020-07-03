Health Department is making masks mandatory in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the latest health directive issued Friday, the Shelby County Health Department said they will be making masks mandatory for all residents while out in public.

Masks were already mandatory in the city of Memphis after City Council approved an ordinance late last month.

In a news conference Dr. Lisa Haushalter said transmission in the Shelby County community is continuing to go up. Where they had been seeing 100 to 200 new cases a day, they’re now reporting upwards of 300.

On Friday, the county reported 11,044 cases, which is an increase of 442 cases within 24 hours. Approximately 194 people died from the virus, 7,125 are believed to have recovered from the virus and 3,725 are infected.

There are also clusters of infections at 13 local nursing homes or long-term care facilities in Shelby County.

While education has proved fruitful, Haushalter said the vast majority of Memphians are not wearing masks. Therefore, the Shelby County Health Department will be mandating masks for everyone over the age of 12.

Masks will have to be worn while out in public.

This is a developing story.