Memphis sets up drive-through testing facility, plans to begin COVID-19 tests soon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis is setting up a drive-through COVID-19 testing facility on Tiger Lane at the Fairgrounds, and will begin testing soon.

While the tent is set up near the Coliseum, no tests are being administered just yet.

City officials say they are working through logistics to make sure the process is “smooth and efficient” when test kits become more widely available.

The city will announce times of operation, traffic flow and test results procedures later.

Shelby County is up to 10 confirmed cases of the coronavirus Thursday, up from four the day before.