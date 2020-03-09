Memphis-set movie ‘Uncorked’ to premiere on Netflix this month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new movie that’s set and filmed in Memphis — as well as Paris — will premiere on Netflix this month.

Netflix announced Monday that “Uncorked” will premiere on the streaming movie service March 27.

“Uncorked” follows the story of a young man torn between his dream of becoming a master wine taster, and his father’s expectation that he’ll take over the family’s barbecue restaurant in Memphis.

The movie stars Mamoudou Athie, Courtney B. Vance and Niecy Nash. Filming began in Memphis in late 2018.