Memphis school administrators bring ‘Frozen’ to life ahead of snow day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis area looks a little bit like a scene from the movie ‘Frozen’ and some local school leaders couldn’t resist the chance to have some fun with the musical ahead of the snow day.

Administrators from Hutchison, St. Mary, and MUS channeled their inner Elsa, Sven, and Olaf in their version of the song ‘Do You Want to Build a Snowman.’

Students from St. Mary’s, Hutchison, and Memphis University School will all do remote/virtual learning Tuesday due to the weather.

Heads of School from Hutchison (Dr. Kristen Ring), St. Mary’s (Mr. Albert Throckmorton), and MUS (Mr. Pete Sanders)