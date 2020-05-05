Memphis salon owner says local hair salons, barber shops caught off guard about reopening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Owners of some local hair salons and barber shops were caught off guard when they were told they could re-open Wednesday.

Since mid March the chairs in Empire Hair Studio have sat empty. The owner, Becky Johnson, said it will be no easy task to get her hair stylists and clients back in the shop.

“We have strict guidelines we have to follow and in two days you can’t do that.”

Johnson was out of business for two months and forced to close her East Memphis location for good. Now she’s trying to figure out how to get more stylists in and keep them farther apart.

She won’t be allowed to have more than 10 people in the salon at time, appointments will have to be 15 minutes apart to allow time for sanitizing, and she has to make sure she has enough protective gear for everyone.

“We want to make sure everyone is safe and comfortable. No one is going to feel safe wearing mask and a face shield and smocks, and you can’t wear makeup and you can’t dress up because it’s going to so hot and it’s going to be anxiety up to here.”

The health department encouraged all employees to get tested for the coronavirus. JOhnson said she wants employees and customers to be tested so everyone here feels safe and comfortable.

“It’s a different world and everyone has to understand, it’s going to be different. It’s time consuming. Please be patient.”

She plans to reopen in June.