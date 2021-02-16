Roadways still covered after winter storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Roads across Memphis were still covered in snow and ice early Tuesday morning, making for yet another slick commute for anyone needing to get out and about.

WREG’s Corie Ventura has been sharing videos of the roadways all morning long. Much of the interstate system is passable with at least one open lane where the accumulation has been cleared, but that’s not necessarily the case everywhere and getting there is going to be a problem.

Many neighborhoods and side roads are still tough going along with the on and off ramps connecting to the interstate.

The city told WREG Monday that it could be Saturday or Sunday before all of the roads in the area become passable. The city only has about 14 snow plows and we were hit twice in less than a week with another round on the way Wednesday into Thursday.

In Desoto County, Mississippi, WREG’s Wendy Nations was along Goodman Road near I-55 on Tuesday. She reported seeing several electrical trucks along with first responders and other police officers going to assist those in need.

She said the freezing temperatures have not helped the roadways in the area. Goodman Road is passable but many of the other roads are not.

The county declared a state of emergency on Monday due to the conditions and Southaven Police reported responding to a number of accidents that day. County crews said they salted and plowed the roads but it’s been hard to keep up as snow continued to fall yesterday.