Memphis reverts back to original vaccine sign-up, ditches statewide system

A nurse takes a Moderna Covid-19 vaccines ready to be administered at a vaccination site at Kedren Community Health Center, in South Central Los Angeles, California on February 16, 2021. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis announced on Saturday it is going back to its original vaccine sign-up system, “SignUpGenius” and doing away with the statewide system after issues with that site.

**Today we will be shifting back to SignUpGenius for vaccine registrations. Details to come. As always, we appreciate your patience.** — City of Memphis (@CityOfMemphis) March 13, 2021

The city started using the statewide system on Friday, which is called “VRAS,” but many across Shelby County grew frustrated with the site and had trouble trying to schedule an appointment to their COVID-19 vaccine.

In less than 24 hours, the city decided to ditch the statewide system and revert back to its original website.

JUST IN: Back to what worked for those trying to sign up for vaccinations in Shelby County! More @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/lj9J6qsu2h — Jerrita Patterson (@JerritaP_OnTv) March 13, 2021

This is a developing story.