Memphis rapper NLE Choppa arrested in Florida

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis rapper NLE Choppa, whose real name is Bryson Lashun Potts, was arrested Sunday in Florida on burglary, firearm, and drug charges.

Related Content Family says music producer found dead inside vehicle after shooting at Third, Brooks

Potts, 18, was arrested in Davie, Florida, near Fort Lauderdale, according to online information from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. He is charged with burglary of an unoccupied structure, carrying a concealed firearm and possession of marijuana and Xanax.

The Broward County Clerk’s office lists Potts’ address in Cordova. The clerk’s office says he was scheduled for a hearing Monday.

According to the Orlando Sun Sentinel, quoting police reports, Potts told police he was trying to retrieve a watch from inside a vehicle that had been towed to a secured lot.

NLE Choppa‘s “Shotta Flow” peaked on the Billboard charts at No. 36 in 2019 and “Walk Em Down” reached No. 38 last year.