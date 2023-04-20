NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A recent study from Clever Real Estate looked at the best and worst weed cities in the U.S.

Based on the research, Memphis was named the second-worst city for marijuana, at No. 49 out of 50. That’s down four spots from where the city ranked in 2022 in the study. (A look at the methodology Clever used.) Only Birmingham ranked lower.

In 2012, Colorado and Washington became the first states to legalize recreational marijuana. Since then, 38 states have legalized marijuana for medical use, with 20 states and the District of Columbia legalizing it for recreational use.

In Tennessee, both medical and recreational marijuana use are illegal. After proposed legislation to legalize medical cannabis failed during this year’s General Assembly, it will be at least another year before there is any change to that status. CBD oil is legal.

According to the data, Memphis has 0.7 dispensaries per 100,000 residents. By comparison, the national average is 3.1.

Clever found the price of “high-quality marijuana” is about 8% higher in the bottom 10 cities than the national average.

In Memphis, one ounce of “high-quality” weed costs residents an average of $343, which is 9% more than the national average ($316).

Nashville, which had the same prices listed by the study, was named No. 45 on the list.

It likely comes as no surprise that cannabis is illegal for recreational use in all the bottom 10 cities. However, cannabis was fully legalized in the “worst” weed city of 2022—Washington D.C. This year the nation’s capital jumped all the way to the 23rd best weed city. Of the bottom 10 cities, this year’s “worst” city, Birmingham, Ala., is the only city where marijuana is legal for medicinal purposes.

On the flip side, Portland, Oregon was named the best weed city in the country—leapfrogging last year’s #1, Denver, Colorado. You can see the full list of top weed cities in 2023, here.

Sen. Janice Bowling (R-Tullahoma) sponsored the bill to create a medical cannabis program in the state (SB1104).

After the measure was voted down by the Senate Judiciary Committee, Bowling told News 2’s Chris O’Brien she intends to bring the Tennessee Medical Cannabis Act back up next year. “The bill is goo d…The bill really demonstrates seed to sale, everything that has to be done.”

According to Pew Research Center, 88% of U.S. adults believe marijuana should be legal in some form.