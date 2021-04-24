Memphis ramping up vaccination efforts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The push to get more vaccines into arms is underway.

Temporary vaccine sites have popped up all over Shelby County to make getting the vaccine more accessible before it may be too late.

Sunday morning between 6:30 and 8:30, Calvary Episcopal Church on the corner of Adaminsa and North Second will host a pop-up vaccination site. This site is just one of the city’s many efforts to get more people vaccinated while they still have the excess supply.

On May 17, FEMA will end its time as a mass vaccination site at the Pipkin Building, taking their 21,000 weekly dose allotment with them.

They’re not the only ones leaving. City officials say several other mass vaccination sites will be coming to an end in May, as well making it a lot less convenient to get vaccinated.

However, a representative with the church tells me for some people getting vaccinated.

It is already inconvenient and that’s where they hope they can step in to help.

“So many neighbors who live on the streets who don’t hear about the opportunities. We were anxious to offer vaccinations to people who may not have heard about it before,” Christine Todd, Director of Outreach Ministries, said.

Both Pfizer and the Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be available Sunday morning. Volunteers will also serve breakfast and provide clothing.