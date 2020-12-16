Memphis radio DJ Chris Jarman dies, station says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis radio station 98.1 The Max reported on its Facebook page Wednesday morning that longtime host Chris Jarman has died.
The station said his death was the result of a “tragic accident.”
“Thank you for all of the calls and messages expressing sympathy. Please continue to pray for his family,” the station said.
Jarman was a co-host on the station with Danni Bruns. He joined 98.1 after previously working as a host on Rock 103.
News of Jarman’s death began spreading Tuesday night.
