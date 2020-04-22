Shelby County private school announces reopening on Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A private school in southeast Shelby County announced it will reopen its doors for students and staff on Monday, April 27.

In a statement released to parents on Sunday, Christ Trinity Christian Academy said school closures in the state are not mandated by law and are simply a recommendation from Tennessee Governor Bill Lee.

“Our school programs are significantly smaller than Shelby County School system and are therefore able to practice social distancing and maintaining classrooms of 10 or less,” the school said.

The school said they are taking precautions as students and staff return. A sanitizing station will be placed in the lobby and parents will not be allowed to enter the school buildings. Staff will clock students in and out everyday.

Staff will also wear gloves and masks, and anyone who is sick will be required to stay at home.