Memphis Police to take some reports over phone to prevent coronavirus spread

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department says it will begin taking reports for minor and non-violent incidents over the phone to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In statement released Friday, Memphis Police said it will be starting a Teleserve Unit so that additional officers will be able to take reports over the phone instead of making the scene.

The Teleserve Unit will begin Saturday, March 28, at 7:00 a.m.

Police say that reports of larceny/theft, thefts from vehicles, vandalism, threatening or obscene phone calls and identity theft can be taken over the phone.

Police say there may still be instances where an officer has to make the scene.

MPD’s Teleserve number is 901-636-7899. For all emergencies, please call 911.