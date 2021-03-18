Memphis Police to honor officer with Sea of Blue Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police will pause to honor one of their own on Thursday.

The streets will be filled with a flashing lights during a Sea of Blue honoring Memphis Police Officer Nicholas Blow, who was recently killed in a car accident while leaving the Raines Police Station.

Officers from agencies all across the Mid-South will participate in the event.

The procession will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Southland Mall and head east on Shelby Drive. From there they will head north on Airways before getting on I-240 westbound followed by I-55 westbound. The officers will head south along Third Street, west on Mitchell and south on Weaver before arriving at the Raines Precint where Blow worked.

