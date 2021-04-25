Memphis Police searching for three people accused of multiple robberies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for three people they say are responsible for several robberies at different businesses dating back to February.

According to Memphis Police, on Saturday, April 23, 2021 at around 4:40 a.m., officers responded to an alarm call at the Magic Wings and Things located in the 500 block of E. Holmes Road. Officers made it to the scene and noticed the doors pried open. Surveillance video showed three unknown suspects wearing all black clothing breaking into the business using crowbars.

The suspects were able to take cash from one of the registers.

One of the suspects had on a black hoodie, with black pants and orange gloves. Another one had on a black hoodie, with black pants and an orange ski mask. The third suspect had on a black hoodie, black pants and was wearing white shoes.

All three suspects had masks on their face.

Memphis Police said the suspects are part of a crew responsible for over a dozen business burglaries using yellow crowbars across the city.

Police say no arrests have been made at this point, and this is an ongoing investigation.