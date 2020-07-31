Memphis Police searching for suspects who shot off-duty officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three days after an off-duty officer was shot while working as security guard near S.t Jude, the Memphis Police Department is begging residents for help finding the suspects.

It’s an experience Lieutenant Colonel Lambert Ross will never forget.

“It’s one of the worst days,” Ross said. “On the worst days, you get a phone call that tells you an officer has been shot. It’s even worse when you know that officer works out of your station.”

The officer was off duty, working as a security guard near St. Jude, when he found two men trying to break into cars.

The officer approached the suspects, and they drove away, only to turn back around and fire four shots.

“They were gone! He thought they were gone. So, that’s a coward move. That’s a coward move,” Ross said.

MPD says the car driven by the suspects was stolen when a woman was held at gunpoint at a gas station near Elvis Presley Boulevard.

“The fact that a lady cannot stop and get air in her tires, regardless of what time of day it is. We ask people to be safe. You’re going to victimize a woman putting air in her tire?” Ross said.

MPD says the injured officer is resting at home, still requiring time to heal both mentally and physically before he comes back to work.

They hope the city of Memphis will help find his attackers.

“You have all the numbers! We say this every week. Reach out, communicate with us, it’s anonymous,” Ross said. “We have to do more. Please, come forward!”

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.