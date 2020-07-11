Memphis Police searching for suspects in Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say they are looking for the suspects involved in a shooting in Frayser.

The shooting happened July 3 on Frayser and Range Line Road.

Police say the victim was leaving the Family Dollar in the Frayser Village Shopping Center with her adult daughter and niece when her car was nearly hit by a blue Dodge Dart. The victim reportedly got into an argument with the four women in the Dodge Dart.

After the argument, the victim drove off the parking lot and headed eastbound on Frayser and stopped at Frayser and Range Line Road. Police say the suspects in the Dodge Dart pulled up next to the victim’s car and started yelling and cursing at her.

When the victim tried to turn off of Frayser, one of the suspects fired a shot at her, shooting the back passenger door of the victim’s car.

Police say someone in the victim’s car was struck in the hand and was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Memphis Police are asking anyone with information regarding this shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. You can also submit your tip to http://www.crimestopmem.org.