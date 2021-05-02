Memphis Police searching for suspects accused of shooting up a house in Bethel Grove

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for people who shot up a house in Bethel Grove last Monday.

According to Memphis Police, the incident happened in the 2400 block of Twain Avenue.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers were told that occupants of a red 2007-2009 Ford Mustang fired several gunshots at a residence, striking it multiple times.

There were no injuries reported.

The red Ford Mustang has a black convertible top and “Mustang” embossed on the front quarter panels behind the wheel wells.

Call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH if you know the driver of this car or if you have any information pertaining to this shooting.