Memphis Police searching for suspected involved in Sycamore View gas station shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Memphis Police are searching for a man they say was involved in a shooting incident on Sycamore View earlier in the month.

On Tuesday, March 16, Memphis Police officers responded to an aggravated assault at the Sycamore View Market, located in the 2100 block of Sycamore View Road. The victim told officers a man driving a black four-door Infiniti sedan fired multiple gunshots at him while the he was sitting inside his vehicle at the gas pumps.

The suspect then continued southbound on the gas station parking lot, got out of the black Infiniti, and fired additional gunshots at the victim.

During the investigation, Jalon Arrington, 19, aka “Chino”, was identified as the suspect in this shooting. He is wanted for criminal attempt first degree murder.

Police say Arrington is 5-foot-6 with a thin build, and was last seen wearing a light color hoodie, light blue jeans. He may be armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

Arrington was reportedly occupying a 2011-2013 black Infiniti G37 or M37.