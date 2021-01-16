MPD searching for suspects of carjacking in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need your help identifying the suspects involved in a carjacking in North Memphis.

Police say they may be driving a white 2019 Nissan Altima with tinted windows with TN tag numbers: 9W38H5. MPD the suspects carjacked the victim while he was sitting in the car.

The carjacking happened outside a home on Mosby Avenue. Police say the victim was told by his mother to warm up her car early Wednesday morning.

While he’s sitting in the car, several men walked towards the vehicle and robbed him at gunpoint. One of them even got in the backseat of the vehicle, hit him in the head with a weapon and told him to get out.

One woman, Juantena Johnson, who lives nearby says she is very concerned to hear this happened in her neighborhood.

“I live right up the street. Somebody could just walk up to me [and say] give me your money, give me your card, and everything you got. I mean that is scary for a child to go through that,” Johnson said.

Police say they spotted the white Nissan Altima parked at a gas station on Watkins, but the suspects were able to get away from police.

If you know anything that could help, you are encouraged to contact Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.