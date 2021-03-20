Memphis Police searching for missing teen with mental illnesses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a 17-year-old they say went missing Saturday afternoon.

Desmond Sevire was last seen on Flamingo Road near Quince in East Memphis. Officers say he has ADHD and other severe mental illnesses. He’s reportedly off his medication and may be armed with a black 9mm handgun.

Sevire is about 5-foot-11, 137 pounds and was last seen wearing a white bandana, a black jacket with hoodie and black and white pants. Police say he is medium complexion with dark spots on his face and has a short black afro.

If you see him, call Memphis Police at 901-545-2677.