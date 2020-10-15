UPDATE: Missing 16-year-old found safe, police say

UPDATE: Memphis Police say 16-year-old Daisy Jones has been found safe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for a 16-year-old girl who went missing Tuesday.

Memphis Police say Daisy Jones was last seen in 4600 block of Given Avenue at midnight on October 13. Police Daisy is “out of her element” and possibly in danger.

Daisy is 4-feet-9-inches tall, has green eyes and blonde hair. Police did not say what she was wearing.

If you see her or have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677 or 901-636-447.