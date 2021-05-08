Memphis Police searching for missing 1-year-old boy last seen with his father

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police issued a City Watch for a missing 1-year-old boy who was last seen with his father on Friday evening.

According to Memphis Police, Jonathan Funchess Jr. was last seen in the 3400 Block of Spottswood Ave. with his father Jonathan Funchess Sr. for unsupervised visitation.

CITY WATCH

Have you seen this child? pic.twitter.com/36bUlxEdpx — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 9, 2021

Jonathan Funchess Sr. can’t be contacted and refuses to return the victim. MPD said the father’s vehicle is a 2009 Cadillac 4 door black with tag TN/ 0DP4812.

Jonathan Funchess, Jr., is an one-year-old light skinned boy, last seen wearing a white T- shirt, khaki pants, white and pink Nike Air Max tennis shoes. He has brown eyes and is three-feet tall and weighs about 24 pounds.

If you have any information or see the missing child, call Memphis Police at 901-545-2677