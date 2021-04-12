Memphis Police searching for man who allegedly raped, kidnapped woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a man who they say raped and kidnapped a woman over the weekend.

According to Memphis Police, officers received a sexual assault complaint in the 600 block of Southern Oaks Pl. on April 11. The victim told officers, Johnnie Facison, entered into her home through a broken window armed with a pistol and struck her in the mouth and head.

The victim sustained bumps and bruises to her lips. MPD said Facison forced the victim from her home and drove around with her for hours before returning to the victim’s home and assaulting her.

The victim was eventually able to escape and call the police.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Johnnie Facison. He is considered armed and dangerous.