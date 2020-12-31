Memphis Police searching for ‘distraught’ man, 3-month-old son

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police are searching for a man and his 3-month-old son after both went missing New Year’s Eve.

Police say 32-year-old Jerome Fields and his 3-month-old son Jermonie were last seen at around noon Thursday in the 3600 block of Hermitage Road.

According to Memphis Police, Jerome is reportedly “distraught” and has made threats to hurt himself and his son.

Jerome was last seen wearing a button-down blue jean shirt, blue jean pants, brown work boots, and a Carhart Khaki jacket. Jermonie was last seen wearing a blue/green onesie that has ‘Little Brother’ written on the front.

Police say they may be driving a white four-door 2015 Hyundai Genesis, with a Tennessee license plate reading 6L0-0L9.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.