Memphis Police searching for 3 accused of Hickory Hill burglary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said they are looking for three people who were involved in a burglary at a Hickory Hill business.

MPD said on May 17, officers responded to a business burglary in the 3200 block of Kirby Parkway. Video surveillance shows three men arrive in a black Infiniti with no tags armed with yellow crowbars.

To watch the video click here.

The men forced entry inside the business, took various items from the store and fled the scene. MPD said minutes later, the same suspects forced entry inside another business on Poplar Avenue, taking cigarettes. The suspects also attempted to carry the safe from the business.

In both incidents, the males used yellow crowbars.

Suspect #1 is a man, between 18- 22 years old, and was wearing all black clothing and blue Nike tennis shoes.

Suspect #2 is a man, and his age is unknown. He was wearing all black clothing and gray tennis shoes.

Suspect #3 is a man, and his age is also unknown. He was wearing all black clothing and black Air Force Ones.

The suspect vehicle is a 2000’s model Infiniti Black G37 with no tags.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.