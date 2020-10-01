Memphis Police search for possible crime scene along I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a possible crime scene along I-40.
Memphis Police say officers responded to a report of a shooting victim arriving at Methodist North at around 12:57 PM Thursday afternoon. The victim reportedly told police he had been shot on I-40 near Warford.
The victim was in non-critical condition. Police say they were not given suspect information.
According to TDOT, the right lanes of I-40 near mile marker 7 are blocked, affecting eastbound traffic.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
