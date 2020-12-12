Memphis Police search for pair of porch pirates stealing packages from doorsteps

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a pair of porch pirates who they say have been stealing packages from people’s doorsteps.

One incident happened last Friday evening at an East Memphis home on Hickory Crest Drive. Dan Brenner and his wife Melissa caught the incident on their doorbell camera. In the video, you see a woman come up to the porch, take three packages and run away.

“You really feel more violated than anything,” Brenner said, “I can tell you this particular person was probably not real happy with their haul.”

The items were relatively inexpensive but two of them were Christmas gifts, including a dress for Brenner’s 7-year-old daughter.

“My 7-year-old was like, ‘you know what mom, maybe that person needed that outfit more than me’,” Melissa Brenner said, “So, you think of it like that, it kind of warms your heart that she’s thinking of others.”

But police say the woman who took the packages was only thinking of herself. Investigators say she and a male accomplice stole packages from two other East Memphis homes in the span of a few days.

One of those homes is on Quince. The homeowner doesn’t want to be identified but also caught the incident on camera. She claims the packages were Christmas gifts for her sister-in-law’s baby due in January.

“I hope they feel bad when they go open these toddlers clothes that were supposed to be a Christmas gift for a kid!” she said.

Police say the thieves used a white Chevrolet Trailblazer with a Mississippi license plate in each incident. Investigators posted pictures of the man, woman, and vehicle Friday.

The Brenner’s are still shaken by what happened and hope the pictures will help police catch the thieves.

“There’s really nobody worse than a thief,” Dan Brenner said, “If you need help ask for help. We believe in that but don’t take what doesn’t belong to you.”

If you know anything about these incidents, please call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.