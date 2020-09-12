Memphis Police search for missing man, whose belongings were found near Mississippi River

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a missing man whose personal belongings were found near the Mississippi River at Martyr Park.

Brandon Owens, 30, was released from Alliance Healthcare on Friday around 8 p.m. according to MPD. Additionally MPD said, no one has seen Owens since that time.

Owens left in an unknown direction on foot and several personal items were located by the Mississippi River in Martyr Park.

Owens is describe as a white male, who is 30-years-old. Additionally, he is 5-Foot-9., 155lbs., very slim build, with red hair and green eyes. He has a full beard and fair complexion. He was last seen wearing white t-shirt with khaki shorts.

If you see him or have any information, MPD said called them at 901-636-4479.