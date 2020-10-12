Memphis Police search for missing 9-year-old boy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a missing 9-year-old boy from Whitehaven.
MPD said Elijah Brown was last seen in the 4200 block of Graceland Drive around around 5 p.m. Sunday when he ran away from home. MPD said Brown is about 4-foot-9, and weighs about 93 pounds and was last seen wearing a yellow and white shirt, and blue jeans.
MPD said if you see Brown or know his whereabouts to call, 901-545-2677
