Memphis Police search for missing 13-year-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl.
According to MPD, Tanyah Wright was last seen at her home in the 4200 block of Parkchester Avenue. She left home on foot and never returned. She is 5-foot-3 and about 120 pounds.
If you have seen her or know anything about her whereabouts call Memphis Police at (901) 545-COPS (2677)
