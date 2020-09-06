Memphis Police search for missing 13-year-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl.

According to MPD, Tanyah Wright was last seen at her home in the 4200 block of Parkchester Avenue. She left home on foot and never returned. She is 5-foot-3 and about 120 pounds.

If you have seen her or know anything about her whereabouts call Memphis Police at (901) 545-COPS (2677)