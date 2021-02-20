Memphis Police search for 2-month-old taken by non-custodial mother

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police are searching for a 2-month-old infant after her non-custodial mother reportedly took her Saturday.

Memphis Police say 2-month-old Sunday Carney was last seen with her mother, 26-year-old Dominique Carney, in the 600 block of McConnell Street. The two were last seen at 12 p.m. Saturday afternoon, police say.

Sunday was last seen wearing a pink coat, pink t-shirt and pink bottoms. Dominique was last seen wearing a black coat, white sweater, black pants, and brown shoes. Police say Dominique had her hair in two ponytails.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please call the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.