Memphis police say yellow crowbar bandits strike again

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police may have gotten a break in a string of business burglaries after cameras capture a crystal clear picture of one of the suspects.

Three people were caught on camera during a break-in last Monday at the Kirby Discount market in Hickory Hill. You can see three men dressed head to toe in black and using yellow crowbars to pry open the front door.

“It showed the face of one of them. He didn’t have a mask. It was so clear for us to see his face,” said a Kirby Discount employee who didn’t want to be identified.

Memphis police think the trio are responsible for more than a dozen business burglaries in Memphis since February. They were able to link the crimes because they always use yellow crowbars.

Crowbars link suspects to more than a dozen Memphis burglaries, police say

Police said once the three burglars got inside Kirby Discount, they emptied a safe containing several thousand dollars in cash and took several thousand dollars worth of products off the shelves.

They said one employee who was still in the store heard the alarm and locked himself in the back of the business.

“They got a lot of cigarettes. A lot of cigarettes, a lot of cigars, and cash. They filled up a whole big bag,” said another store employee.

Police said the three suspects also broke into Magic Wings and Things on East Holmes Road back in April and took cash from one of the registers.

Magic Wings and Things burglary

They said they were also captured on camera trying to break into the BP gas station on Old Horn Lake Road back in February.

“I didn’t know they had a previous record that they’ve broken into many places,” said the Kirby Discount worker.

This month, police also posted pictures on their Facebook page of at least two people who broke into the Z Market on South Third. The suspects were carrying black crowbars and left in a black Infiniti.

Investigators say the three individuals who broke into Kirby Discount also got into a black Infiniti.

“I’m hoping for everyone to get together and try to find them,” said the Kirby Discount Employee. “Memphis police they have to do their part, you know what I mean, because it happened to us it might happen to next door or a friend or anyone.”

If you recognize the suspects or know anything about the break-ins, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.