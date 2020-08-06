Memphis police say they don’t have enough officers to crack down on drag racing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With Riverside Drive open during the week again, city officials are worried a reoccurring drag racing problem will return.

Drag racing was a big issue before the road was partially closed down back in March.

“It is a major challenge,” Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings said.

Rallings said drag racing is happening all over Memphis. He discussed the problem with city council members Tuesday.

“A lot of our juveniles are stealing some of these high-end cars and conducting drag racing all over the city,” Rallings said.

“We actually have an undercurrent on social media that’s compelling young people to drive around town in packs, and they basically have a plan and lookouts,” City of Memphis Chief Operating Officer Doug McGowen said.

Rallings said police are on the lookout for drag racing but don’t have enough officers to crack down on the problem.

“We need more manpower,” Rallings said.

That’s is why Rallings asked the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol for help. The sheriff’s office said deputies have cracked down on some drag racing around town.

Anyone caught drag racing can get a ticket or be arrested depending on how recklessly they were driving.