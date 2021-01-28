Memphis Police say man stole forklift after loading it up with dog food

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a man who they say stole a forklift from a South Memphis warehouse after loading the lift up with pallets of dog food.

Investigators say it happened around 3 a.m. Monday morning at the Specialty Feeds Inc. plant on Latham Street.

The owner didn’t want to speak on camera but says the forklift alone is worth $25,000. He also says he has no idea how the man broke into the facility.

Angela Massey works across the street at a railroad manufacturing plant called Atlantic Track. It was her security cameras that caught the thief driving away from the warehouse in that lift.

Massey says someone also broke into their plant around three in the morning a week earlier.

“He jimmied the door to the south shop,” Massey said.

She says the man loaded up one of the company’s golf carts with expensive tools.

“And tried to hotwire it and didn’t work,” Massey said.

Unable to move the heavy duty equipment, Massey says the thief simply stole a jacket.

“That had keys in it,” she said, “So, we had to have our entire facility re-keyed as a result of that.”

Investigators haven’t said if they believe the same man committed both break-ins. Either way, Massey hopes whoever’s responsible for these crimes is caught.

“It’s really critical that we don’t have these elements running around in the neighborhood,” she said, “We’ve got some other big neighbors, corporations. We’ve agreed to try to get a business watch together.”

If you know anything about these incidents, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.