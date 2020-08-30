Memphis Police respond to shooting near Soulville

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are currently on the scene of a shooting in the 700 block of East McLemore Avenue.

Memphis Police said the shooting happened at 745 East McLemore Ave., around 3:09 p.m. on Sunday. They said one man suffered a gunshot wound, and he was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police said the person responsible for the shooting fled away in a White 2004 Chevy Impala, heading southbound.

This is an ongoing investigation, and Memphis Police said if you know anything, call Crimestoppers.