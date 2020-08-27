Memphis Police respond to shooting at a gas station that leaves two adults and one minor injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a shooting at the Valero gas station in the 3000 Block of Overton Crossing.



MPD said three people were shot on Wednesday evening. One adult was transported to Regional One Hospital and is currently in critical condition. In addition, one minor was transported to LeBonheur, and is in critical condition

The suspects responsible were possibly occupying a silver/grey Ford Focus that was last seen traveling westbound on Frayser.

Memphis Police said anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.



