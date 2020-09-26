Memphis Police respond to several shootings incidents early Saturday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to several shooting incidents, some fatal, across the city on Saturday morning.

In all, MPD said they dealt with three shooting scenes, two which were deadly, all in a matter of hours, shortly after midnight.

The first shooting happened in Whitehaven, a man was killed in the 1700 block of Piping Rock Road, near Raines and Millbranch. MPD said he was pronounced dead at the scene, and they do not have any suspect information at this time.

MPD responded to another shooting that left a teenager wounded right before 3 a.m. A 16-year-old was shot by a person on foot, according to MPD. The teen is in critical condition and was transported to Regional One Hospital.

Lastly, MPD responded to a man that was shot and killed in the 2100 block of Ethlyn. Memphis Police said they arrived on the scene right before 8 a.m. they found the victim inside the vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Neighbors in the area told WREG-TV off-camera, around 3 a.m., they saw a parked vehicle that raised suspicion. When they ventured over to the car they saw an unresponsive man was discovered inside of a red sports car. When detectives arrived, as mentioned, he was pronounced dead.

In each case, police are still working to track down the shooters. MPD said if you know anything that could help detectives, they want to hear from you.

Call Crimestoppers at 528-CASH.