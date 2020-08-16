Memphis Police respond to deadly shooting near Tate Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man was shot at 596 Boyd Street on Sunday afternoon.

Around 12:26 p.m., police responded to a shooting call near Boyd Street between St. Paul Avenue and Tate Avenue. They were advised that a man had been shot.

The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police say there is no suspect information to give at this time.

