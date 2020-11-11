Memphis police raid club on Airways

Police raid the Blue Mondays club on Airways.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police raided a club near the airport, shutting it down after finding a load of cash, drugs and guns.

The raid happened around 10:30 Tuesday night at Blue Mondays on Airways.

Police moved in with an army of uniformed officers, undercover officers and K-9 units.

Officers say they found a dozen weapons, marijuana and cash.

Police even seized a vehicle at the property, believing some sort of contrband was hidden inside.

Several people were arrested. That list does not include the owner, who was cited and taken in for questioning.

Police said the raid was “a long time coming” and that the investigation is ongoing.

The club will remain closed until further notice.