Memphis Police post pictures of suspects in downtown carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police posted pictures of four suspects they believe are responsible for a downtown carjacking Wednesday afternoon.

It happened when a woman arrived at the Malco Powerhouse Cinema for work. She says four teens approached her, pretended her tire was flat and then took her car when she got out to check.

“It happened so fast,” the woman told WREG.

The woman, who doesn’t want to be identified, says she tried to hold on to the driver’s side door but had to let go after being dragged through the parking lot.

“My arms are scratched up,” she said.

Investigators are trying to figure out if that case is connected to a similar incident that happened a few blocks away Tuesday afternoon.

A 74-year-old woman, who also doesn’t want to be identified, says she was leaving the parking garage of her apartment complex on Mina Avenue when three teens approached her. She says one of them, a young girl, tapped on her window claiming her back tire was flat.

“I got out of the car and started to go to the rear, and within a second she jumped in [and started driving],” she said, “And the two guys ran after her and jumped into the backseat.”

The woman was only able to watch as they sped away with her purse and cell phone in the car.

“I can’t get that image out of my mind. I can’t!” she said.

The Malco theater incident was caught on camera, and it’s possible the parking garage incident was, too. Both victims hope everyone responsible is arrested soon.

“I don’t understand the brazenness,” the 74-year old said. “I mean, the absolute brazenness of these kids.”

On last check, police are still looking for the vehicle taken in the Malco incident. The 74-year-old woman’s car was recovered in South Memphis Wednesday.

If you know anything about these crimes, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.