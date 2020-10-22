Memphis Police: Pedestrian struck and killed on Interstate 40 near Germantown Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating an accident on Interstate 40 where a pedestrian was hit and killed, late Wednesday night.
MPD said a pedestrian was struck and has been pronounced deceased. They said the driver of the vehicle arrived at Appling Farms Station and advised that she thought she had struck someone on the interstate.
Traffic on Interstate 40 is starting to build from Highway 64 to Appling Road on the Westbound side of I-40. Additionally, entrance ramps are closed in between the exits.
Take an alternative route, if possible.
This is a developing story.
