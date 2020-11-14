Memphis Police: One killed, one critically injured, after car hits two bicyclists

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said officers are investigating a crash at Walnut Grove and Farm Road, near the Shelby Farms area.
MPD said two individuals who were reportedly riding bicycles have been struck and transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital. Later MPD said, one of the pedestrians was pronounced dead, and the second victim remains in critical condition.
The vehicle/s involved remained on the scene, MPD said.
This is an ongoing investigation.
