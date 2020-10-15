Memphis Police officials, local leaders hope new program can curb violence in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A rash of shootings in Memphis over the last day bumps up the homicide count up to a staggering 245. WREG is taking a look at where the recent violence is taking place and one program designed to help young people become more engaged with police.

A crime scene in Hickory Hill off Harvest Hill Road is one of the latest spots where a man lost his life. Another man, 26-year-old Allante Jones, is charged with his death.

Police say the victim was found shot in the head in a car.

Jones told detectives the victim had picked him up, and he got in the backseat, along with the victim’s three-year-old daughter.

Jones says he sat his gun down on the backseat, and the daughter began playing with the weapon. It discharged, and a bullet her father in the head, killing him.

Officers say Jones is seen on surveillance video apologizing for his role in the death.

This homicide is one of six we counted in the last day. The map below shows you where in the city the tragedies took place, from Frayser to South Memphis.

Not all homicides are classified as murders. The Memphis Police Department says so far this year there have been 219 murders, compared to 143 last year.

Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings hasn’t shied away from saying there is a violent crime problem in the Bluff City.

“We need to work on the violent crime that’s occurring in Memphis,” Rallings said. “We wanna keep more people alive and healthy.”

Thursday at a public safety task force meeting made up of city leaders, the City of Memphis Office of Youth Services discussed a new program called True Blue Tuesdays.

“It’s really about giving our young people a thorough understanding about the law, law enforcement and their rights,” said Ike Griffith, director of youth services.

Leaders also believe this could be a Memphis Police recruitment tool as well.