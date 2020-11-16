Memphis police officer relieved of duty after being accused of rape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis police officer was relieved of duty and arrested after being accused of rape earlier this month.
On November 1, a woman told police she was at a party on Jackson Avenue when she was assaulted by Al Bond, 28.
The Memphis Police Department confirmed Bond has been with the department for three years and was off-duty at the time of the reported crime. A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was booked into the Shelby County Jail on November 2.
Bond has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation.
A picture of Bond was not available in the jail system.
