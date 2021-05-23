Memphis Police officer killed in crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is mourning one of their own after an officer was killed in a crash that happened Saturday afternoon.

MPD said around 4:45 p.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Hickory Hill Road and Swaying Pine Lane. It was a two vehicle crash involving a MPD motors officer and a person driving a Nissan.

🚨Officer involved crash update.🚨

"Tonight, our community lost a dedicated servant and a good man. My prayers are with his family and the men and women of the Memphis Police Department." Director James Ryall pic.twitter.com/viLIPJzdHj — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 23, 2021

Officer Scotty Triplett (photo submitted)

Memphis Police preliminary investigation showed the person driving the Nissan was traveling southbound on Swaying Pine Lane and pulled into the pathway of the officer. The officer then hit the Nissan on the right side.

Memphis Police identified the officer as 47-year-old Scotty Triplett. He was a veteran on the force, serving the community for 27 years.

The driver of the Nissan was detained, according to police. However, no charges have been filed at this time.

A donation page was created in the officer’s honor.

The investigation is ongoing.