Memphis Police officer involved in hit and run, suspect taken into custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer was involved in a hit-and-run accident Friday evening.
Police say the accident at around 7:47 PM, in the area of Summer Avenue and Tillman Street.
The officer reportedly followed the suspect responsible. Police say the suspect was taken into custody behind the Baskin Robbins at 85 S. Highland Street.
