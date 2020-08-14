Memphis Police officer fires shot at man’s car, says man attempted to hit officer’s vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say an officer fired a shot at a man’s car after that man reportedly attempted to hit the officer’s vehicle.

Police say an officer spotted a man driving recklessly in the area of Dromedary and Reese Road at just after noon on Friday.

According to police, when the officer attempted to stop the man, he reportedly refused to stop and attempted to hit the officer’s vehicle. The man then reportedly fled, striking a PT Cruiser in the area of Dromedary and Highway 64 as he went.

The officer followed the man’s car to the 7200 block of Hillshire. Police say the man then raised a firearm at the officer. The officer reportedly fired a single shot that struck the man’s car.

Police say the man fled from the vehicle on foot. The man was captured by authorities in 7200 block of Wild Bloom.

Police say no injuries were reported, and that this is an ongoing investigation.