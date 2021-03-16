Memphis Police: Officer fires shot at armed man in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Police Department says an officer has been routinely relieved of duty after firing a shot at an armed suspect in the Hickory Hill area Tuesday morning.

The suspect was not injured in the shooting in the 3300 block of Ridgeway but was taken into custody.

Police said just after 11 a.m. the officer encountered the male suspect who was carrying a gun. They said the officer gave lawful commands to the man, but he refused to comply, and that’s when the officer fired his weapon.

The police department has not released any other details about the shooting and so far, the suspect has not been charged.

MPD has not identified the officer involved in the shooting but said he is on routine administrative leave pending the ongoing investigation.

